China Automotive Interior Decoration Secures New Lease for Production Expansion

The latest update is out from China Automotive Interior Decoration Holdings Limited ( (HK:0048) ).

China Automotive Interior Decoration Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Joystar Wuxi, has entered into a tenancy agreement to lease an industrial complex in Chongqing, China, for five years starting January 2026. This agreement, classified as a discloseable transaction, involves a total rental payment of approximately RMB4.2 million and is expected to enhance the company’s production capabilities for automotive interior materials, potentially impacting its market positioning and operational efficiency.

More about China Automotive Interior Decoration Holdings Limited

China Automotive Interior Decoration Holdings Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the production of interior decoration materials such as automotive floor carpet fabrics, trunk mat materials, seat cover carpet materials, hubcap carpet materials, and car-mat materials.

Average Trading Volume: 375,580

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$49.03M

