China Automotive Interior Decoration Announces Rights Issue to Boost Capital

China Automotive Interior Decoration Holdings Limited ( (HK:0048) ) has provided an update.

China Automotive Interior Decoration Holdings Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to approve a rights issue, offering up to 262,672,656 shares at HK$0.13 each to qualifying shareholders. This move aims to raise capital for the company, potentially impacting its market position and shareholder value by expanding its financial resources.

More about China Automotive Interior Decoration Holdings Limited

China Automotive Interior Decoration Holdings Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the production and supply of interior decoration products for vehicles. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 386,485

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$28.37M

