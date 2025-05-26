China Asia Valley Group Limited AGM Resolutions Unanimously Approved

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

China Asia Valley Group Limited ( (HK:0063) ) has provided an update.

China Asia Valley Group Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on May 26, 2025. The resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and granting of mandates for share issuance and repurchase, all of which were unanimously approved by shareholders.

More about China Asia Valley Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 180,797

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$381.2M

For a thorough assessment of 0063 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.