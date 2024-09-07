China Art Financial Forms Joint Venture for Digital Retail

China Art Financial Holdings Ltd (HK:1572) has released an update.

China Art Financial Holdings Limited has announced the establishment of a new joint venture with Fresh Dinghui and Zoomlion to advance community retail digital services. The collaboration aims to leverage resources for business expansion and enhance capital utilization efficiency. With each party contributing to the registered capital based on their shareholding ratios, the venture is expected to foster the development of digital supply chain services and support technological empowerment in various industries.

