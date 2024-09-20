China Aoyuan Welcomes New Strategic Investor

China Aoyuan Group (HK:3883) has released an update.

China Aoyuan Group Limited announced a significant shift in their corporate structure, with Multi Gold becoming the leading strategic investor after acquiring a substantial shareholding, resulting in a reshuffle of their Board of Directors. The change sees previous controlling shareholder Mr. Guo re-designated as a non-executive director, while Mr. Alobeidli from Multi Gold steps in as the new chairman of the Board. This move is expected to forge a material strategic relationship for the company without negatively impacting its operations or financial health.

