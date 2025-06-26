China Aoyuan Group Passes Key Resolutions at 2025 AGM

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Aoyuan Group ( (HK:3883) ) just unveiled an update.

China Aoyuan Group Limited held its 2025 Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were passed. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and granting of mandates to the directors for share buybacks and issuance. This successful meeting reinforces the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially strengthening its market position and stakeholder confidence.

China Aoyuan Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in real estate development and investment. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on residential and commercial properties.

Average Trading Volume: 12,636,469

Current Market Cap: HK$574.5M

