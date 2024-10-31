China Anchu Energy Appoints Experienced Executive Director

China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd (HK:2399) has released an update.

China Anchu Energy Storage Group Ltd has announced the appointment of Ms. Ma Xiaoling as an executive director, effective November 1, 2024. With nearly two decades of experience in property development and investments, Ms. Ma brings valuable expertise to the company. Her appointment may signal strategic shifts or growth opportunities for the energy storage firm, capturing the interest of investors and market watchers.

