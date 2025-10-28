China Aluminum International Reports Decline in Q3 Profits Amid Revenue Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited Class H ( (HK:2068) ) is now available.

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a slight increase in operating revenue by 1.64% compared to the same period last year, but experienced significant declines in total profit and net profit attributable to shareholders, decreasing by 44.07% and 82.90% respectively. The results indicate challenges in maintaining profitability, which may impact stakeholders’ confidence and the company’s market positioning.

China Aluminum International Engineering Corporation Limited operates in the engineering and construction industry, focusing on providing engineering services primarily related to aluminum and other non-ferrous metals. The company is involved in engineering design and consultancy, engineering and construction contracting, and equipment manufacturing, with a market focus on the People’s Republic of China.

