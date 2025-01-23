China Alliance Venture Acquires Majority Stake in China Wacan Group

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Hands Form Holdings Limited ( (HK:1920) ) has issued an update.

China Alliance Venture Limited has acquired 62.5% of the issued shares of China Wacan Group Company Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, for HK$50,000,000. Following this acquisition, China Alliance Venture Limited is required to make a mandatory unconditional cash offer for the remaining shares, with the offer price set at HK$0.2565 per share, aligning closely with the acquisition price.

More about Hands Form Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: 1.15%

Average Trading Volume: 536,017

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$274.6M

See more data about 1920 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.