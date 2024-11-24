China Aircraft Leasing Group to Sell Six Aircraft

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (HK:1848) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings has agreed to sell six aircraft, including an A321-200, an A319-100, and four B737-700 models, to an independent buyer. The transaction is expected to be completed by March 2025 and will enhance the company’s income from aircraft trading, meeting market demand and maintaining strong client relations. This move is part of the company’s regular business operations, offering comprehensive aircraft solutions including leasing, asset management, and maintenance services.

For further insights into HK:1848 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.