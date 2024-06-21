China Aerospace Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

China Aerospace International Holdings Limited (HK:0031) has released an update.

China Aerospace International Holdings Limited has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on June 21, 2024, as announced by the Board. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of all items, including the re-election of directors, director remuneration, the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors, and the issuance and repurchase of shares. These results reflect a strong shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

