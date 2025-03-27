China Aerospace International Holdings Reports 2024 Financial Results

An update from China Aerospace International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0031) ) is now available.

China Aerospace International Holdings Limited has announced its audited financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The company reported a revenue increase to HK$3,841,472,000 from HK$3,450,954,000 in 2023, but faced a loss of HK$83,853,000, compared to a loss of HK$1,765,000 in the previous year. The results indicate challenges in cost management and investment property valuations, impacting the company’s profitability and shareholder returns.

China Aerospace International Holdings Limited operates in the aerospace industry, focusing on providing aerospace-related products and services. The company is incorporated in Hong Kong and engages in various business activities through its subsidiaries.

