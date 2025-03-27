China Aerospace Enhances Shareholder Communication Strategy

An announcement from China Aerospace International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0031) ) is now available.

China Aerospace International Holdings Limited has implemented a comprehensive Shareholders & Investors Communication Policy to enhance transparency and communication with its stakeholders. The policy includes timely updates on the company’s website, regular shareholder meetings, and accessible corporate documents, aiming to foster better understanding and engagement among shareholders and investors.

China Aerospace International Holdings Limited operates in the aerospace industry, focusing on providing aerospace-related products and services. The company is involved in various aspects of aerospace technology and has a market focus on both individual and institutional shareholders.

