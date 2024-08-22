China Aerospace Anticipates H1 2024 Loss

China Aerospace International Holdings Limited (HK:0031) has released an update.

China Aerospace International Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a net loss of HK$40 to HK$70 million for the first half of 2024, a stark contrast to the HK$55.065 million profit in the same period of 2023. Despite the expected loss, the company forecasts a 5% revenue increase to approximately HK$1.8 billion. This downturn is attributed primarily to a significant loss in the fair value of investment properties.

For further insights into HK:0031 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.