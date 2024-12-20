China 21st Century Education Reveals Board Composition

China 21st Century Education Group Limited (HK:1598) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

China 21st Century Education Group Limited has announced its board of directors and their roles, highlighting the composition of its executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The company has also detailed the membership of its Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees, reflecting a structured governance approach. This information provides insights into the corporate structure that could influence the company’s strategic decisions and market performance.

For further insights into HK:1598 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.