Chimeric’s Trial Marks Success in Cancer Therapy

Chimeric Therapeutics has announced a significant milestone in their Phase 1b trial for CHM CORE-NK + Vactosertib, with an Acute Myelogenous Leukemia patient achieving a Complete Response. This trial, led by Dr. Eva Selfridge, is the first to examine the combination of NK cells and Vactosertib in treating advanced colorectal and blood cancers. The promising results build on previous success from the Phase 1a trial, showcasing Chimeric’s commitment to advancing cell therapy treatments for cancer patients.

