Chimeric Therapeutics Ensures Compliance Amid Late Lodgement

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:CHM) has released an update.

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. reported a late lodgement of Form 604 due to changes in substantial holdings caused by share dilution. The company stressed this as an isolated incident and assured its compliance with ASX regulations, while considering improved compliance monitoring. Investors might see this as a crucial step in maintaining transparency and regulatory adherence.

