Chimeric Therapeutics Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. ( (AU:CHM) ) has issued an update.

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of securities, including options and ordinary shares, set to be issued on July 28, 2025. This move is expected to enhance the company’s financial resources, potentially strengthening its market position and supporting its ongoing research and development efforts in cancer therapies.

More about Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd.

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative therapies. The company primarily specializes in the research and development of cell therapies for cancer treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes through advanced medical solutions.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.08M

