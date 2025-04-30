Chilwa Minerals Confirms Significant Rare Earth Element Mineralization

Chilwa Minerals Ltd ( (AU:CHW) ) has shared an announcement.

Chilwa Minerals Ltd has announced the completion of surface soil sampling and analysis on 19 additional anomalous targets, confirming significant rare earth element mineralization within a carbonatite system. The results, which complement previous findings, highlight the potential for robust drilling targets, particularly in the Mposa area, where diamond drilling is currently underway. This development reinforces the company’s strategic focus on rare earth elements and mineral sands, with implications for future exploration and production in the region.

Chilwa Minerals Limited is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on rare earth elements (REE) and mineral sands. The company is actively exploring REE enriched, alkaline intrusion targets, particularly carbonatite style targets, to evaluate and prioritize drilling opportunities.

