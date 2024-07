Chilled & Frozen Logistics Boosts Corporate Governance

Chilled & Frozen Logistics Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:9099) has released an update.

Chilled & Frozen Logistics Holdings Co. Ltd. is committed to enhancing its corporate governance by improving its management monitoring and check-and-balance systems, fostering business ethics, and ensuring transparent, fair, and timely information disclosure. The company maintains cross-shareholdings to bolster long-term value and exercises voting rights to support medium- to long-term corporate value enhancement. Additionally, it promotes diversity, targeting an increase in women in management roles by 2030, and continues to develop human capital while fostering a workplace environment that respects individual diversity.

For further insights into JP:9099 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.