Chill Brands Takes Legal Action Over IP Assets

Chill Brands Group PLC has initiated legal proceedings to reclaim ownership of key intellectual property assets, including the chill.com domain and specific trademarks, following unauthorized transfers by former directors. The company has also terminated the employment contracts of the individuals in question, and promises further updates as the situation develops. Chill’ Brands, known for its nicotine-free vapor products and wellness goods, has been facing this internal challenge amidst its operations in distributing alternatives to tobacco products.

