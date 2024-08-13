Chikaranomoto Holdings Posts Steady Q1 Growth

CHIKARANOMOTO HOLDINGS Co (JP:3561) has released an update.

Chikaranomoto Holdings Co., Ltd. reports a modest increase in revenue by 15.9% and operating income by 0.4% for Q1 FY2024-25, although income attributable to the company decreased by 5%. The company’s total assets remained stable, and the forecast for FY2024-25 suggests continued growth in revenue and earnings per share. No changes in dividends projections were announced, maintaining investor confidence.

