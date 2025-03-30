Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Announces Final Dividend for 2024

Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6693) ) has issued an update.

Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. has announced a final cash dividend of RMB 1.6 per 10 shares for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The payment date for the dividend is set for June 27, 2025, with further details on the exchange rate, ex-dividend date, and record date to be announced. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may impact its market positioning by potentially attracting more investors.

More about Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. Class H

Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the extraction and production of gold. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and engages in activities related to gold mining and related operations.

YTD Price Performance: 11.08%

Average Trading Volume: 9,864,453

Current Market Cap: HK$38.56B

For an in-depth examination of 6693 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue