Chicago Atlantic Q2 2024 Financial Results Presentation Released

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate ate Finance Inc (REFI) has issued an update.

The Company has released a presentation detailing its financial outcomes for the second quarter of 2024, ahead of its conference call on August 7. This presentation is now accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations webpage. While this information is important for investors, it is not considered filed under the Securities Exchange Act and is not incorporated into any Securities Act filings unless explicitly referenced.

For a thorough assessment of REFI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.