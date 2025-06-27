Chicago Atlantic BDC Holds Annual Stockholder Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chicago Atlantic BDC ( (LIEN) ) has provided an update.

On June 25, 2025, Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. conducted its annual meeting of stockholders, where two key proposals were voted upon. Stockholders re-elected Supurna VedBrat to the board of directors and ratified the selection of BDO USA, P.C. as the independent accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, indicating continued confidence in the company’s leadership and financial oversight.

The most recent analyst rating on (LIEN) stock is a Hold with a $13.28 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chicago Atlantic BDC stock, see the LIEN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LIEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LIEN is a Outperform.

Chicago Atlantic BDC exhibits a strong financial foundation with zero debt, high equity, and impressive revenue growth. The earnings call’s positive outlook and strategic initiatives further bolster confidence. However, negative technical indicators and cash flow challenges introduce caution. The attractive valuation and high dividend yield offer compelling potential for investors.

More about Chicago Atlantic BDC

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. operates within the financial industry, focusing on business development and investment services. The company is known for providing capital solutions and financial support to businesses, particularly in sectors that may have limited access to traditional financing.

Average Trading Volume: 36,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $230.9M

