Chia Tai’s H1 2024 Profits Rise Amidst Higher Costs

Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited reported a rise in profits for the first half of 2024, with unaudited consolidated results showing an increase in revenue and profit compared to the same period in 2023. Despite the higher gross profit and net other income, the company faced higher costs across selling, distribution, and finance, alongside a foreign exchange-related comprehensive loss. Earnings per share remained steady at 0.80 US cents.

