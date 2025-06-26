Chevalier International Reports Increased Revenue but Faces Significant Losses

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Chevalier International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0025) ) has issued an update.

Chevalier International Holdings Limited reported its financial results for the year ending March 31, 2025, revealing a significant increase in revenue to HK$9.27 billion from HK$8.20 billion the previous year. Despite this, the company faced a substantial net loss of HK$502.62 million, attributed to increased costs and other losses, impacting its financial performance and potentially affecting stakeholder confidence.

More about Chevalier International Holdings Limited

Chevalier International Holdings Limited is a diversified company incorporated in Bermuda, operating across various sectors. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and engages in a range of businesses, including construction, property, and other investments.

Average Trading Volume: 56,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.18B

