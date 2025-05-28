Chesterfield Resources Plc Directors Increase Shareholdings

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Chesterfield Resources Plc ( (GB:CHF) ) has provided an announcement.

Chesterfield Resources Plc announced recent director dealings involving the purchase of ordinary shares by key figures within the company. Juniper International FZ LLC, wholly owned by Executive Chairman Kashif Afzal, acquired 2,000,000 shares, increasing its stake to 16.21% of the company’s total voting rights. Additionally, Non-Executive Director Paul Ensor purchased 2,000,000 shares, raising his interest to 1.39% of the total voting rights. These transactions indicate a consolidation of internal ownership, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

More about Chesterfield Resources Plc

Chesterfield Resources Plc operates in the mining sector and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company is focused on mineral exploration and development, aiming to identify and develop resource projects.

Average Trading Volume: 1,196,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £879.7K

