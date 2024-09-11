Chesnara Executives Invest in Company’s Shares

Chesnara (GB:CSN) has released an update.

Chesnara PLC’s Group CEO Steven Murray and CFO Tom Howard have made substantial investments in the company by purchasing shares on the London Stock Exchange, signaling confidence in the firm’s financial health. This move aligns with Chesnara’s consistent strategy of ensuring efficient policy administration and seeking growth through acquisitions and new business, which has supported a rising dividend trend for two decades. The company highlights its commitment to securing policyholder interests and good customer outcomes in its life and pensions consolidation operations across Europe.

