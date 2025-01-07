Cheshi Technology Inc. Proposes Name Change to AI X Tech Inc.

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from Cheshi Technology Inc. ( (HK:1490) ).

Cheshi Technology Inc. plans to change its English name to AI X Tech Inc. to align with its long-term strategy and market positioning. This change, subject to shareholder approval and regulatory consent, aims to better reflect the company’s strategic direction and enhance its corporate brand without affecting its financial position or shareholders’ rights.

More about Cheshi Technology Inc.

Cheshi Technology Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the technology sector. It focuses on leveraging its core competencies and market positioning to enhance its brand image and corporate value.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 151,574

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$196.3M

