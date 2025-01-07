Cheshi Technology Inc. Announces Proposed Name Change to AI X Tech Inc.

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Cheshi Technology Inc. ( (HK:1490) ) has shared an announcement.

Cheshi Technology Inc. is planning to change its name to AI X Tech Inc., pending approval from the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. This name change reflects the company’s strategic shift or focus towards artificial intelligence, potentially impacting its market positioning and signaling a new direction to stakeholders.

More about Cheshi Technology Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 151,574

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$196.3M

See more data about 1490 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.