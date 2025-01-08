Cheshi Technology Inc. Announces Change in Book Closure Date for EGM

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Cheshi Technology Inc. ( (HK:1490) ) has provided an update.

Cheshi Technology Inc. has announced a change in the book closure date for its upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The new date is set for January 22, 2025, and this change affects the registration of share transfers and the determination of shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the meeting. The company emphasizes that all other details of the EGM remain unchanged, maintaining stability in its operations and shareholder communications.

More about Cheshi Technology Inc.

Cheshi Technology Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on technology and likely operating within the tech industry, although specific products or services are not detailed in the announcement.

YTD Price Performance: -0.59%

Average Trading Volume: 115,148

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$195.1M

For a thorough assessment of 1490 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.