Chesapeake Utilities Announces Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has revealed its financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023 in a newly released presentation available on their website. This update, shared during a conference call on February 22, 2024, offers investors a detailed overview of the company’s performance. The presentation, while informative, is not intended for legal use within the framework of securities legislation.

