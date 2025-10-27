Chesapeake Gold Extends Exploration Agreement for Metates Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chesapeake Gold ( (TSE:CKG) ) has shared an update.

Chesapeake Gold Corp has announced a five-year extension of its exploration agreement for the Metates property with the Community of San Juan de Camarones in Durango, Mexico, extending the partnership until October 2030. This extension is a key milestone for the company as it progresses towards a prefeasibility study in 2026, with ongoing sulphide leach testwork and environmental studies supporting the project’s development.

Spark's Take on TSE:CKG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CKG is a Underperform.

Chesapeake Gold’s overall score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including no revenue generation and negative cash flows. While technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, the recent corporate appointment offers a potential strategic advantage. However, these positives are outweighed by the current operational and financial struggles, resulting in a low overall score.

More about Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp is a mining company focused on the development of the Metates Project, which is located in Durango State, Mexico. The Metates Project is one of the largest undeveloped gold-silver deposits in the Americas, featuring significant measured, indicated, and inferred mineral resources of gold and silver.

Average Trading Volume: 90,785

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$159M

