Cherish Sunshine International to Review Annual Results and Dividend Plans

Cherish Sunshine International Limited ( (HK:1094) ) has shared an update.

Cherish Sunshine International Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on June 30, 2025, to review and approve the company’s annual results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of dividend payments, which could impact shareholder returns and reflect the company’s financial health.

Average Trading Volume: 53,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$275.5M

