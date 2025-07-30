Cherish Sunshine International Limited Delays Annual Results and Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Cherish Sunshine International Limited ( (HK:1094) ).

Cherish Sunshine International Limited has announced a further delay in the publication of its 2024/2025 Annual Results and the dispatch of its Annual Report. This delay is due to outstanding audit procedures and the need for additional time to complete necessary valuations and confirmations. The company expects to publish the results and report by August 8, 2025. Consequently, trading of the company’s shares remains suspended until the results are released, impacting shareholders and potential investors.

More about Cherish Sunshine International Limited

Average Trading Volume: 86,410

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$284.4M

Learn more about 1094 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue