Cherish Sunshine Boosts Joint Venture Capital

Cherish Sunshine International Limited has announced a capital increase for JV Company I, with the registered capital jumping from RMB 130 million to RMB 280 million. Under the agreement, partners Chenghui New Energy and Jiangyin Daxiang will contribute additional funds, retaining their respective 19% and 81% stakes in the venture. However, the financial results of JV Company I will not be consolidated into Cherish Sunshine’s financial statements.

