Cherish Sunshine Announces Director Resignations

Cherish Sunshine International Limited has announced the resignations of Ms. He Qian and Ms. Yang Xiaoyan from their positions as executive director and independent non-executive director, respectively. Both have stepped down to focus on other business commitments, with no other changes to the information previously released by the company. The board now consists of three executive directors and three independent non-executive directors.

