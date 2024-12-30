Cherish Sunshine Announces Change in Share Registrar

Cherish Sunshine International Limited (HK:1094) has released an update.

Cherish Sunshine International Limited has announced a change in its Bermuda principal share registrar and transfer agent to Appleby Global Corporate Services, effective January 1, 2025. The company’s Hong Kong branch share registrar remains with Union Registrars Limited. This change is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations.

