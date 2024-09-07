Cherish Sunshine Adjusts Share Placement Terms

Cherish Sunshine International Limited (HK:1094) has released an update.

Cherish Sunshine International Limited has announced the extension of the deadline for their new share placement from September 6 to September 21, 2024, along with a revision of the placement price from HK$0.4405 to HK$0.477 per share. This move comes as the company seeks additional time for the Placing Agent to secure investors and meet the conditions precedent. The revised placement price represents a significant discount compared to the recent closing prices, and the proceeds are earmarked for new energy projects, procurement services expansion, and general working capital.

