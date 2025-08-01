Chennai Petroleum to Hold 59th AGM, Announces Key Appointments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited ( (IN:CHENNPETRO) ) has provided an update.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited has announced the scheduling of its 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 25, 2025, to be conducted via video conference. Key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements, declaration of dividends, and the appointment of directors, including Mr. Arvinder Singh Sahney as Non-Executive Chairman and Mr. H Shankar as Managing Director. These appointments and financial decisions are poised to influence CPCL’s strategic direction and governance, impacting stakeholders and aligning with regulatory compliance.

More about Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) is a government-owned enterprise and a group company of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). It operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on refining crude oil and producing various petroleum products. CPCL serves both domestic and international markets, contributing significantly to India’s energy sector.

Average Trading Volume: 137,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 101.6B INR

