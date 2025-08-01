Chennai Petroleum Releases 2024-25 Sustainability Report

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited ( (IN:CHENNPETRO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited has released its Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) for the financial year 2024-25, in compliance with SEBI regulations. This report, which is part of the company’s Integrated Annual Report, highlights the company’s commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices. The release of this report underscores the company’s dedication to transparency and accountability, potentially enhancing its reputation and stakeholder trust within the industry.

More about Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the processing of crude oil into refined petroleum products. Its primary products include high-speed diesel, motor spirit, aviation turbine fuel, naphtha, LPG, and bitumen, which together account for the majority of the company’s turnover.

Average Trading Volume: 137,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 101.6B INR

See more data about CHENNPETRO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue