Chennai Petroleum Announces 59th AGM and Releases Annual Report

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited ( (IN:CHENNPETRO) ) has provided an update.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited has announced its 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 25, 2025, to be conducted via video conference. The company has released its Integrated Annual Report for the financial year 2024-25, which includes a Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report, highlighting its commitment to sustainable practices. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements and aims to keep shareholders informed about its operations and sustainability efforts.

More about Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited is a government-owned enterprise and a group company of IndianOil, operating in the energy sector with a focus on sustainable and responsible energy refining.

Average Trading Volume: 137,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 101.6B INR

See more insights into CHENNPETRO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue