Cheniere Energy Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10%

Cheniere Energy ( (LNG) ) has issued an update.

On October 28, 2025, Cheniere Energy announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per share, marking an increase of over 10% from the previous quarter. This dividend, payable on November 18, 2025, reflects Cheniere’s strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders, reinforcing its position as a key player in the global LNG market.

The most recent analyst rating on (LNG) stock is a Buy with a $278.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on LNG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LNG is a Neutral.

Cheniere Energy’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights, which are the most significant factors. The company’s strategic growth plans and operational achievements contribute positively, while technical analysis suggests a cautious outlook. Valuation metrics indicate potential undervaluation, enhancing the investment appeal.

More about Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is a leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, providing comprehensive LNG services including gas procurement, transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and delivery. The company operates significant liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast and is actively pursuing expansion opportunities in the LNG value chain.

Average Trading Volume: 1,639,019

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $48.26B

