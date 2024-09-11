Chengdu SIWI Announces 2024 Extraordinary Meeting

Chengdu Putian Telecommunications Cable Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1202) has released an update.

Chengdu SIWI Science and Technology Company Limited has announced its 2024 first extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on 30 September 2024 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China. Shareholders will consider approving a change in company type and proposed amendments to the articles of association. Shareholders must register their H shares by 26 September to attend and vote, with the EGM expected to last half a day.

For further insights into HK:1202 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.