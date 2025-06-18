Chengdu Putian Telecommunications Increases Annual Cap for 2025 Transactions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Chengdu Putian Telecommunications Cable Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1202) ) has provided an update.

Chengdu Putian Telecommunications Cable Co., Ltd. Class H has announced a revision of the annual cap for its previously fully exempt continuing connected transactions under the 2025 29th Research Institute Supply Framework Agreement. The company anticipates an increase in demand due to business development and expansion, prompting the board to propose raising the existing annual cap from RMB2 million to RMB5 million for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. This revision reflects the company’s growth strategy and its impact on operational capacity, while the transactions remain subject to reporting and review requirements under the Listing Rules.

More about Chengdu Putian Telecommunications Cable Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 265,773

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$308M

Find detailed analytics on 1202 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.