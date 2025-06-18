Chengdu Putian Telecommunications Increases Annual Cap for 2025 Transactions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Chengdu Putian Telecommunications Cable Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1202) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Chengdu Putian Telecommunications Cable Co., Ltd. has announced a revision of the annual cap for its continuing connected transactions under the 2025 23rd Research Institute Supply Framework Agreement. The company anticipates higher demand for its products, leading to an increase in the annual cap to RMB9 million for the year ending December 31, 2025. This adjustment reflects the company’s strategic move to accommodate growing demand while maintaining its existing agreements, without altering other terms. The transactions are subject to reporting and annual review requirements but are exempt from independent shareholders’ approval.

Chengdu Putian Telecommunications Cable Co., Ltd. Class H operates in the telecommunications industry, focusing on the provision of accessories, cables, and cable joints for high and low frequency components. The company is involved in continuing connected transactions with the 23rd Research Institute, a subordinate entity of China Electronics Technology.

Average Trading Volume: 265,773

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$308M

