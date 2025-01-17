Chengdu Expressway Secures Exclusive Oil Supply Contracts

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

An announcement from Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1785) ) is now available.

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. announced the entry into exclusive refined oil purchase and sale contracts through its subsidiary, Zhongyou Energy, with several petrol stations. This strategic move replaces the previous non-exclusive arrangements with Xinyuanli Energy and positions Zhongyou Energy as the main platform for the company’s refined oil business until 2027. The transaction is a continuing connected transaction under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, subject to reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from independent shareholder approval.

More about Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. Class H

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the energy industry through its subsidiaries. The company focuses on the sale of refined oil products, with its market operations including petrol stations such as Xinhua, Huamin, and Chengluo.

YTD Price Performance: -0.42%

Average Trading Volume: 70,340

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$3.94B

See more data about 1785 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.