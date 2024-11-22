Chengdu Expressway Enters Commodity Trade Agreement

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1785) has released an update.

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. has signed a Commodity Purchase and Sale Framework Agreement with Chengdu Communications Investment to mutually trade various commodities, including equipment, food, and daily necessities, from November 2024 to December 2026. This arrangement is classified as a continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring specific reporting but not independent shareholder approval.

