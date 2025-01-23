Chengdu Expressway Announces New General Manager Appointment

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1785) ) has shared an announcement.

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. has announced a change in its executive leadership with Mr. Ding Dapan appointed as the new general manager, effective January 23, 2025, following the resignation of Mr. Yang Tan from this role. Mr. Yang will continue in his other roles within the company, and Mr. Ding, who has a strong background in engineering and significant experience in the expressway sector, is expected to bring new perspectives to the company’s management.

More about Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. Class H

Chengdu Expressway Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the infrastructure sector with a focus on the management and operation of expressways.

YTD Price Performance: -0.42%

Average Trading Volume: 56,809

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$3.94B

